Wexford Capital LP Invests $566,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $225.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

