Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.13. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 87,078 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UP. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 12,631.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

