Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives $203.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE WHR opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.06 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

