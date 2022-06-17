William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $85.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,359 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $85,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

NYSE FTV opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.