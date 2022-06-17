William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,132.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,341.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2,622.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

