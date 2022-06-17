William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $136,774,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $173.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.