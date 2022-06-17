William V. Krehbiel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATGE opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.