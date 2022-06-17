WMS Partners LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.74.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $106.98 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

