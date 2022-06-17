Woodline Partners LP Acquires 165,188 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 243.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,188 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Option Care Health worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,923 shares of company stock valued at $576,168. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

