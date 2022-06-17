Woodline Partners LP Acquires 298,400 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,400 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.00% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $5.07 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

