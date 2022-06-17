Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 231,737 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.60% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Merus by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

