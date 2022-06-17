Woodline Partners LP Buys 45,151 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,151 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of RadNet worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RadNet by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RDNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $944.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,074.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock worth $414,923. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

