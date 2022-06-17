Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,999 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.74% of Cartesian Growth worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLBL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cartesian Growth by 185.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 1,620,223 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $5,849,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Cartesian Growth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBL opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

