Woodline Partners LP Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.17% of BlackLine worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $292,963 over the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.