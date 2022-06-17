Woodline Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,237 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.22% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

