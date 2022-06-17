Woodline Partners LP Invests $10.43 Million in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,959 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,434,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Workiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.