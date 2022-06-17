Woodline Partners LP Invests $8.58 Million in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 292,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.30% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

