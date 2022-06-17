Woodline Partners LP Invests $8.73 Million in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 910,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.43% of Infinera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $304,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

In other Infinera news, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

