Woodline Partners LP Invests $9.31 Million in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,463,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 3.42% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PIRS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $117.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

