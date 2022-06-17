Woodline Partners LP Reduces Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,980 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.11% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $81,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

