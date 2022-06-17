Woodline Partners LP Sells 300,429 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300,429 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.46% of Knowles worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 217,340 shares of company stock worth $4,373,450 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

