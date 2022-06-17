Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $812,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 457.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $26,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

