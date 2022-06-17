Woodline Partners LP Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Woodline Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,819 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 275,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of INFY opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

