Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 360.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.27 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,140.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,134 shares of company stock valued at $74,313,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

