XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in XPeng by 136.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 473,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in XPeng by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 568,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. XPeng has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

