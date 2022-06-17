Yü Group (LON:YU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $213.85

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.85 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 190.30 ($2.31). Yü Group shares last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.34), with a volume of 6,975 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Yü Group alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Rawson acquired 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £115,831.60 ($140,589.39).

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.