1,024 Shares in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.