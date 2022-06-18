1,024 Shares in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMOG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31.

