1,076 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after acquiring an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

