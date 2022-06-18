10,894,129 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,894,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $827,082,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of TJX Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

