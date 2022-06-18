1,235 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $120.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.