1,433 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after buying an additional 222,084 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,906,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $111.27 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

