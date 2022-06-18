1,488 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,523,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.