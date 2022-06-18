1,529 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Acquired by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDC stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

M.D.C. Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.