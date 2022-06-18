1,930 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,548,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.96.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

