2,007,866 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,007,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,165,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.66% of Snowflake as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.71.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

