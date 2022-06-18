20,873 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 347,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.