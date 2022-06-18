2,175 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.