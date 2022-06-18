2,235 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $7,931,045. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

