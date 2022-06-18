2,321,329 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,321,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,396,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of HCA Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Commerce Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.77.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $173.10 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.13 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

