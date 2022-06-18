253 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,657,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,136 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $582.26 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $753.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.