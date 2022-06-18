27,150 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

