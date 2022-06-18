278 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $279.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.20 and a 200 day moving average of $343.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

