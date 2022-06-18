28,144 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

