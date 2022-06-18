2,874 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.
About State Street (Get Rating)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
