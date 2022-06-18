316 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,775,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.08.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAM opened at $296.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.15. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $1,059.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

