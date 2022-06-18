3,950 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

