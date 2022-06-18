46,753 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $5.71 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

