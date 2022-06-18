4basebio PLC (LON:4BB) Insider David John Roth Acquires 5,000 Shares

4basebio PLC (LON:4BB – Get Rating) insider David John Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £21,500 ($26,095.40).

Shares of 4BB opened at GBX 415 ($5.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 485.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 542.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. 4basebio PLC has a one year low of GBX 365.20 ($4.43) and a one year high of GBX 820 ($9.95).

About 4basebio (Get Rating)

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

