514 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 514 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Target by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Target by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $139.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

