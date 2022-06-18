5,201 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $189.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.